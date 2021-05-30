Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Increases By 157.9%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Alan G. Dunn sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $35,205.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,328 shares in the company, valued at $886,844.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,076 shares of company stock worth $427,005 over the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

