Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

