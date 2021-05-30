Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient operating model has been aiding performance. The company delivered robust first-quarter 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year on year. Management is quite impressed with the quarterly performance, with higher same-store sales and invoice volume as well as solid lease performance across the company’s Acima and Rent-A-Center segments. Backed by solid first quarter results, Rent-A-Center raised guidance for 2021. Further, it is on track with integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform. It expects to achieve potential synergies of nearly $25 million to be realized in 2021 from the Acima buyout.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of RCII opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

