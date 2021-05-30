Northland Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of STX opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

