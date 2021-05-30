Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $16.42 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.