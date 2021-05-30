Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.40. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

