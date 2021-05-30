Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,013 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.