Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 64.8% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 136,119 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KC opened at $39.06 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

