Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

