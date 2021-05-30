Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

