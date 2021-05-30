Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $10,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

