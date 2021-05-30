Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 7,648 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $864.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

