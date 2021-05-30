Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires Shares of 9,525 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

