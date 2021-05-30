The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,625 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $1,594,637. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.