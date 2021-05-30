The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

