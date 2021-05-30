Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

