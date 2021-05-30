Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $349,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

