Sigma Planning Corp Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,148.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

