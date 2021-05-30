$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

