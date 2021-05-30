Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

