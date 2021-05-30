Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Transocean were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 155,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

RIG opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.