Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $135,000 Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

