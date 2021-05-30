Mizuho Boosts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $45.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

