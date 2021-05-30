Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

