Michael Innocenzo Sells 16,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

