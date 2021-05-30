Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RZLT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RZLT opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth $14,533,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

