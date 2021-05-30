Awadhesh K. Sinha Sells 20,239 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

