Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.20 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

