Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

