Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

MGY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

