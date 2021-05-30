Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

TERN opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

