National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

