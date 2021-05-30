M&T Bank Corp Has $343,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.