M&T Bank Corp Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

