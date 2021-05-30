M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,159 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in NOV by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 142,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 84,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.12 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

