Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after acquiring an additional 118,434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.