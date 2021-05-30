Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of eGain worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.04 on Friday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 in the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.