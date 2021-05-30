Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.30 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.