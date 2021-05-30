Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -390.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

