Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTMX. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

