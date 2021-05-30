Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 6,769 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after buying an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $39,492,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

