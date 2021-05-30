Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $114.34 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

