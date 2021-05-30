AutoZone’s (AZO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,640.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,519.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,281.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

