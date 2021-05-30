CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.53

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 36353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get CLP alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. CLP’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.