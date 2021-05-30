Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.33

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 45246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

