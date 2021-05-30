Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Autohome has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,659,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

