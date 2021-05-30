Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Silgan by 20.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

