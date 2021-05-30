Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of VITL opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

