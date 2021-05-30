Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$106.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Desjardins to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.79.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

