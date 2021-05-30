National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NGG opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

